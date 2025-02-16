Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Lowered by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 5.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of Brookfield worth $172,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after buying an additional 196,790 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,670,000 after buying an additional 591,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.