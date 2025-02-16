Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

AVEM opened at $61.16 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

