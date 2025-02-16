Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $985.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200 day moving average is $971.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $95,554.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,066.58. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,257 shares of company stock valued at $23,579,376 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

