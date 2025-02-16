Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.51 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.