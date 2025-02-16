Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

