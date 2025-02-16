Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 291.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,537 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

