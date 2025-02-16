Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

