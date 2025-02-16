Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

