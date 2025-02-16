Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $49.63 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.80. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $523,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,416,742 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

