New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

