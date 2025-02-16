Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $373.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.06 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

