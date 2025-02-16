New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Reliance by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

