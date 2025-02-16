New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of MSCI by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $572.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.23.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

