Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 714.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS ARKB opened at $97.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

