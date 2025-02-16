Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $7.55

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Accolade has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $164,674. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

