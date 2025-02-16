Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $624.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 111,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,071,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

