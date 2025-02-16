New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

