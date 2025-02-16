Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.