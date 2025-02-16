Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.56 and a 200-day moving average of $496.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.