Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $363.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $270.50 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

