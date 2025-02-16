Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after buying an additional 609,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $93.02 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.