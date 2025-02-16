Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

