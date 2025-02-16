V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

NYSE:LH opened at $246.74 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In related news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total value of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,251.40. This trade represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,692. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

