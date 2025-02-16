Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.16 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.