Blue Trust Inc. Buys 928 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

