Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

