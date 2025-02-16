Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.93 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

