Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWO opened at $295.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.53 and its 200-day moving average is $288.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

