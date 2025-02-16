Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $94,176.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,765,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,869,106.40. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $87,315.92.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,165.63.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,713 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $57,986.95.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,453 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $57,583.68.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.