Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Grows By 47.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.15. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52 week low of $164.27 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

