ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ParkerVision Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

