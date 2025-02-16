ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ParkerVision Price Performance
OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
About ParkerVision
