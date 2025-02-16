V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $2,695,476 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CMS stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

