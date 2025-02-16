Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 239,515 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

