Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 13,747.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,248 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,129 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $51,498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 472.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,636,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

