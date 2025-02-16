Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

