Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 17,470 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.30 and a 12 month high of $171.30.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

