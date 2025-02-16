Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

