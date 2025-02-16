Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

