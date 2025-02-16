Puff Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 140.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 118,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $22.03.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

