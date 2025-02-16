Puff Wealth Management LLC Takes $524,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

