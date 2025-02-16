Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $29.34 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 20.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

