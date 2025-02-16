ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

