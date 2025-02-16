Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Macquarie increased their target price on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Creative Planning grew its position in Iris Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

