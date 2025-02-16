SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 15.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

