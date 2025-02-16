Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $337,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

