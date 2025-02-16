Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,071 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

