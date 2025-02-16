Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,163,000 after buying an additional 489,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

