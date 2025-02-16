AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 87,732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,732 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

