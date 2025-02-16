New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dover by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $14,459,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $202.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $159.48 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

