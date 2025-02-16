New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

TTWO opened at $208.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $215.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

